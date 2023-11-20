LeDee has 34, 17 rebounds, San Diego St. beats Washington 100-97 in OT, wins Main Event title

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored a career-high 34 points — 10 after regulation — and grabbed 17 rebounds to help San Diego State beat Washington 100-97 in overtime Sunday night and win the Continental Tire Main Event championship.

Elijah Saunders made 3 of 3 from 3-point range and scored 16 points for San Diego State (4-1). Micah Parrish added 15 points and Reese Waters 13 .

Keion Brooks Jr. scored eight of his 22 points in overtime, Sahvir Wheeler finished with 19 points and six assists, and Moses Wood added 18 points for Washington (3-2). Paul Mulcahy had 11 points and tied his career-high with 13 of the Huskies’ 27 assists — their most since recording 30 against California on February 10, 2011.

LeDee made two free throws with 1:17 to play and hit layup with 36 seconds left gave the Aztecs the lead for good at 98-97. Waters made two free throws to cap the scoring with 9 seconds left and Moses Wood missed a potential tying 3-point shot as time expired.

Wheeler made a layup with 50 seconds left in regulation, Mulcahy also made a layup and Wheeler followed with a third that trimmed Washington’s deficit to 85-84 with 7 seconds left. After a tie-up on the inbounds, Washington gained possession, threw the ball in to Mulcahy, who drove into the lane and drew a foul on a fadeaway with 1.0 seconds left. The grad transfer from Rutgers missed the first of two free throws but made the second to force overtime.

San Diego State plays California at the SoCal Showcase on Saturday and Washington is off until the Huskies play host to UC San Diego on Nov. 28.

