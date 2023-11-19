Quali Conley runs for 112 yards and a TD, San Jose St. beats San Diego St. 24-13

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Quali Conley has 12 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown, Kairee Robinson added a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and San Jose State beat San Diego State 24-13 on Saturday night.

San Jose State (6-5, 5-2 Mountain West) has won five in a row since losing five of six to open the season. The Spartans can clinch a share of the regular season conference crown with a win over first-place UNLV in the finale next week.

Chevan Cordeiro threw a deep pass to Isaac Jernagin for a 42-yard gain that set up a 20-yard touchdown run by Conley that gave San Jose State a 17-10 lead with 6:16 left in the third quarter. Kairee Robinson capped a six-play, 94-yard drive —- including back-to-back runs or 21 and 57 yards by Conley — with a 5-yard run that made it 24-13 with 5 minutes to play in the game.

Jaylon Armstead had 134 yards rushing, including a 1-yard TD that opened the scoring with about 5 minutes left in the first quarter, on 21 carries for San Diego State (3-7, 1-5).

The Aztecs have lost three in a row and seven of their last eight.

Cordeiro was 15-of-20 passing for 174 yards with a touchdown and an interception for San Jose State.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football