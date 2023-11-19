Richie Munoz throws 5 TD passes and runs for a score to lead Weber State over Cal Poly 48-21

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Richie Munoz threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Weber State in a 48-21 victory over Cal Poly on Saturday night.

Munoz threw three touchdown passes to Jacob Sharp, who finished with five catches for 91 yards receiving. Munoz was 21-of-27 passing for 329 yards and added 17 yards on the ground with a 2-yard TD run.

Treyshun Hurry had four receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown catch for Weber State (6-6, 4-4 Big Sky Conference). Jayleen Record made two catches, one for a 52-yard score for the Wildcats.

Sam Huard was 16-of-32 passing for 199 yards and threw two touchdowns and two interceptions for Cal Poly (3-8, 1-7).

Huard threw a 22-yard touchdown to Michael Otterstedt and a 45-yarder to Dominique Thompson as Cal Poly built a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter. The Wildcats then scored the next 41 points.

__

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football