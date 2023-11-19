Cloudy
UCSD knocks off Navy 73-55

By AP News

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope scored 20 points as UCSD beat Navy 73-55 on Saturday night.

Pope shot 7 for 14 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tritons (4-0). Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones added 19 points while going 7 of 8 and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had six rebounds. Francis Nwaokorie was 5 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 11 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Mitch Fischer finished with 13 points for the Midshipmen (0-3). Austin Benigni added 11 points and two steals for Navy. Jinwoo Kim also recorded six points.

NEXT UP

UCSD plays Idaho on Friday, and Navy visits San Diego on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

