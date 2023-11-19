San Jose State defeats Norfolk State 77-53 at Paradise Jam

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Trey Anderson scored 16 points as San Jose State beat Norfolk State 77-53 on Saturday night at the Paradise Jam.

Anderson added 10 rebounds for the San Jose State (3-2). Myron Amey Jr. added 15 points while going 5 of 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range), and they also had five assists. Tibet Gorener shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Norfolk State (3-2) was led in scoring by Jamarii Thomas, who finished with 15 points. Norfolk State also got nine points and two steals from Nyzaiah Chambers. Kuluel Mading also had nine points and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press