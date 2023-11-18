Cloudy
57.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Johnson’s 16 lead Portland State past Cal Baptist 66-63

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Isaiah Johnson scored 16 points as Portland State beat Cal Baptist 66-63 on Friday night at the Lancer Joust.

Johnson was 7-of-10 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Vikings (4-0). Kendall Munson scored 10 points, shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the foul line. Ismail Habib shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo finished with 18 points for the Lancers (2-1). Yvan Ouedraogo added 16 points and nine rebounds for Cal Baptist. Dominique Daniels Jr. also had 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 