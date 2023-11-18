Henry scores 24 as UC Irvine beats Occidental 111-51

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Andre Henry had 24 points in UC Irvine’s 111-51 win over Occidental on Friday.

Henry also contributed five rebounds, six assists, and five steals for the Anteaters (3-1). Hayden Welling scored 18 points while finishing 9 of 9 from the floor. Ofure Ujadughele had 17 points and finished 8 of 11 from the field.

Jacob Koretz led the way for the Tigers with 12 points. Nicky Clotfelter added 10 points for Occidental. Aryan Arora also had eight points.

NEXT UP

UC Irvine’s next game is Tuesday against Pepperdine. Occidental visits UCSD on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press