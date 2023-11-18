Grant-Foster and Grand Canyon knock off San Francisco 76-72

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 28 points and sealed the victory with a layup with 58 seconds left as Grand Canyon took down San Francisco 76-72 at the Arizona Tip-Off on Friday.

Grant-Foster had seven rebounds for the Antelopes (3-0). Rayshon Harrison scored 24 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Collin Moore finished with 14 points.

The Dons (2-2) were led in scoring by Marcus Williams, who finished with 20 points. Jonathan Mogbo added 17 points, seven rebounds and four steals for San Francisco. Mike Sharavjamts also had 16 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press