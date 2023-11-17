UCSD faces Navy, aims for 4th straight win

Navy Midshipmen (0-2) at UCSD Tritons (3-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD will look to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Tritons take on Navy.

UCSD went 10-20 overall a season ago while going 4-10 at home. The Tritons averaged 68.6 points per game last season, 30.3 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

Navy finished 11-8 in Patriot League play and 9-7 on the road last season. The Midshipmen averaged 69.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.9 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press