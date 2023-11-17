Elena Bosgana scores 15 points, No. 6 Stanford dominant again in 86-32 blowout of Cal Poly

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Elena Bosgana matched her career high with 15 points and had seven rebounds to lead No. 6 Stanford to another blowout victory, 86-32 over Cal Poly on Thursday night.

Kiki Iriafen had 13 points and four rebounds to help keep the Cardinal (3-0) unbeaten. Jzaniya Harriel made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points as Stanford extended its winning streak over Cal Poly to nine games.

Annika Shah had nine points for the Mustangs, who have lost three straight.

Four days after a 96-64 pounding of then-No. 9 Indiana that moved Stanford up nine spots in The Associated Press Top 25 rankings, the Cardinal dominated Cal Poly (1-4) from the beginning. Stanford led by 56 at one point and moved coach Tara VanDerveer within 14 wins of breaking Mike Krzyzewski’s 1,202 victories as the winningest coach in college basketball history

The game was a blowout from the outset.

Stanford put up 22 points in the first quarter. Cal Poly didn’t get to 22 until the end of the third quarter.

The Cardinal ended the first period on a 14-0 run and then closed out the first half with 11 consecutive points to lead 53-15.

Up by 51 heading into the fourth quarter, VanDerveer rested most of her starters in the final period.

BIG PICTURE

Cal Poly: The Mustangs never had much of a chance to get their offense going against Stanford’s bigger and quicker defense that outhustled, outmuscled and harassed Cal Poly’s shooters and held them to 22.7% shooting.

Stanford: The Cardinal continued to show how deep they are, with 10 players scoring at least two points, while five made at least one 3-pointer.

UP NEXT

Cal Poly: Plays at Seattle University on Tuesday. The teams haven’t played each other since 2018.

Stanford: Hosts Duke in a nationally televised game on Sunday in the first matchup between the teams since 2012.

