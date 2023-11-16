Rolison scores 12 as Nevada knocks off Pacific 88-41

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tyler Rolison, Jarod Lucas and Kenan Blackshear each scored 12 points to help Nevada defeat Pacific 88-41 on Wednesday.

Rolison also contributed five rebounds for the Wolf Pack (3-0). Lucas shot 4 for 13, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc. Blackshear finished 6 of 10 from the field.

The Tigers (1-2) were led by Tan Yildizoglu, who recorded 10 points. Judson Martindale added seven points for Pacific. Greg Outlaw also recorded six points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.