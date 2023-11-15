Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Powell scores 20, Sacramento State knocks off Pacific Union 128-66

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Duncan Powell’s 20 points helped Sacramento State defeat Pacific Union 128-66 on Tuesday.

Powell also had 13 rebounds for the Hornets (1-2). Zee Hamoda scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Brandon Betson shot 6 for 10, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 17 points.

The Pioneers were led by Jacob Ebert, who posted 17 points. Pacific Union also got 14 points and five assists from Tommy Williams. Kyle Durham also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 