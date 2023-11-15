Cloudy
Hill scores 23, Loyola Marymount beats Jackson State 88-66

By AP News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justice Hill had 23 points in Loyola Marymount’s 88-66 victory against Jackson State on Tuesday.

Hill added eight assists for the Lions (2-1). Dominick Harris added 18 points while going 6 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range), and he also had six rebounds. Will Johnston shot 3 for 9, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

Ken Evans led the Tigers (0-4) in scoring, finishing with 33 points and two steals. Jordan O’Neal added 10 points for Jackson State. In addition, Coltie Young finished with five points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

