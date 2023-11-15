Cloudy
Bostick scores 20, helps Cal State Northridge top Chicago State 74-64

By AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Dionte Bostick scored 20 points as CSU Northridge beat Chicago State 74-64 on Tuesday night.

Bostick added five rebounds for the Matadors (2-1). De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Keonte Jones had 13 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.

Wesley Cardet Jr. led the way for the Cougars (1-3) with 21 points. Jahsean Corbett added 11 points and eight rebounds for Chicago State. In addition, Brent Davis finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

