Cordeiro’s 3 TD passes, Robinson’s 200 yards rushing, 2 TDs help SJSU beat Fresno St. 42-18

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Chevan Cordeiro threw three first-half touchdown passes, Kairee Robinson ran for 200 yards and two TDs and San Jose State beat Fresno State 42-18 Saturday night to extend its win streak to four games.

Cordeiro capped a six-play, 80-yard opening drive with a 25-yard touchdown pass to Malikhi Miller that made it 7-0 with 12:34 left in the first quarter and San Jose State (5-5, 4-2 Mountain West Conference) led the rest of the way.

Fresno State answered with a 15-play drive that took 6 1/2 minutes off the clock but stalled at the Spartans 14 before Dylan Lynch kicked a 31-yard field goal before Cordeiro hit Isaac Jernagin for a 7-yard TD. Matthew Tago intercepted a pass to give San Jose State possession at the Bulldogs 18 and Robinson had runs of 9 and 5 yards before he scored on a 4-yard run to make it 21-3 going into the second quarter.

Michael Dansby picked off a pass from Logan Fife at the SJSU 2 and returned it 98 yards for a touchdown to give the Spartans a 35-10 lead early in the third quarter.

Quarterback Mikey Keene left the game after scrambling for a 5-yard gain on third-and-8 in the second quarter and did not return for Fresno State (8-2, 4-2). Fife replaced Keene with about 6 minutes left in the second quarter and 11-of-21 passing for 115 yards with a touchdown. Keene completed 12 of 20 for 110 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown pass to Mac Dalena midway through the second quarter, and an interception.

The Spartans, who scored 168 points and had at least 30 points in a game just once during their 1-6 start, have outscored their opponents 177-63 during their current win streak.

