Cam Skattebo factors in both touchdowns as undermanned Arizona State defeats UCLA 17-7

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Cam Skattebo rushed and passed for touchdowns in the second half, and undermanned Arizona State shocked UCLA 17-7 Saturday night.

The junior running back threw a 25-yard touchdown to Elijhah Badger in the third quarter and then put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter with a 17-yard carry up the left sideline and into the end zone.

Arizona State (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12) was without 14 players, including five offensive linemen, yet managed to rebound from last week’s 55-3 loss at No. 18 Utah and defeat the Bruins, who were 18 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Sun Devils kept UCLA (6-4, 3-4) guessing and off balance most of the night, mostly out of necessity. They went to a swinging gate formation often during the first half and had one play that was a combination of a swinging gate and flying wedge formations.

Three players took snaps at quarterback. Tight end Jalin Conyers got the start before regular starter Trenton Bourget came in on the second play.

Skattebo took snaps out of the Wildcat formation, including on the touchdown to Badger. Skattebo rolled right and found Badger in single coverage in the end zone with 1:59 remaining in the third quarter. It was the only pass Skattebo completed in three attempts.

The drive, which went 99 yards in 14 plays and lasted 7:11, put the Sun Devils up by two scores.

After UCLA got within 10-7 on Logan Loya’s 16-yard touchdown from Collin Schlee with 9:47 remaining, the Sun Devils went 12 plays in 75 yards, culminating in Skattebo’s TD run.

Skattebo had 61 yards rushing on 12 carries.

Badger had 11 receptions for 109 yards. The junior broke three tackles on a 30-yard screen pass midway through the second quarter to get them into field goal range. Four plays later, Dario Longhetto connected from 29 yards to make it 3-0.

The Bruins got inside the red zone twice in the first half, but came up empty. Carson Steele was denied the end zone on a fourth-and-goal run up the middle from the Arizona State 1. On the next drive, Steele again was held for no gain, this time on fourth-and-1 at the Sun Devils 9.

Schlee was 11-of-17 passing for 117 yards along with 51 yards rushing.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arizona State: This is a huge win in Kenny Dillingham’s first season in Tempe. The Sun Devils came close in losses to Southern California and Washington, but were able to put it together despite the injuries they have sustained this season.

UCLA: With an uninspiring effort, the pressure will increase on Chip Kelly going into next week’s rivalry game against USC.

UP NEXT

Arizona State: Travels to Washington State next Saturday.

UCLA: At Southern California next Saturday in the annual Crosstown Showdown.

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer