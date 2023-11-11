Clear
Cal Baptist defeats Jackson State 80-66

By AP News

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 25 points helped Cal Baptist defeat Jackson State 80-66 on Friday.

Daniels added five assists for the Lancers (2-0). Brantly Stevenson scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Yvan Ouedraogo was 6-of-10 shooting and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Ken Evans Jr. led the Tigers (0-3) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Jordan O’Neal added 10 points for Jackson State. In addition, Chase Adams had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

