Stanford visits No. 12 Oregon State hoping to string together a pair of wins

Stanford (3-6, 2-5 Pac-12) at No. 12 Oregon State (7-2, 4-2 , No. 12 CFP), Sat. 5:30 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network).

Line: Oregon by 21, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Stanford leads 59-27-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

Oregon State must win out — and get help — to keep hopes for a berth in the Pac-12 championship alive. After Stanford, the Beavers host No. 5 Washington and then visit No. 6 Oregon. Stanford is leaving the Pac-12 next season for the ACC so it will likely be the final game between the two teams for the foreseeable future. The Beavers and Washington State are the lone remaining teams in the conference. Oregon State is coming off a 26-19 victory at Colorado. The Cardinal, coming off a victory over the Cougars will need to defeat the Beavers and win their final games at home against rival California and Notre Dame to be bowl eligible.

KEY MATCHUP

Stanford’s maligned defense showed spark last weekend on the road at Washington State, limiting the Cougars to just 57 total yards in the second half en route to a 10-7 victory. Oregon State’s Damian Martinez has rushed for an average of 97.6 yards a game and the Beavers collectively are averaging 5.21 yards per rush. Stanford is allowing about 127 yards rushing a game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Stanford: Wide receiver Tiger Bachmeier has 20 receptions over the last three games. Two weeks ago against the Huskies he became the first true freshman in Stanford’s history with 10 catches in a single game. His 327 receiving yards are the most by a true freshman in the Pac-12 this season.

Oregon State: Running back Damian Martinez needs 122 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for the season and becoming the 18th player in school history to reach that milestone. He has rushed for at least 100 yards in four games this season. He’s ranked second in the Pac-12 with an average of 97.6 yards a game.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Beavers won the last two in the all-time series against Stanford after an 11-game losing streak. … Oregon State has secured a third consecutive winning season for the first time since 2006-09. … The Beavers have won eight straight games at Reser Stadium. … All three of Stanford’s wins have come on the road. … Oregon State has 30 sacks, second-most in the Pac-12 and 10th nationally. … Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor has recorded 49 receptions for 790 yards and five touchdowns.

