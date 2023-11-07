Raynaud has 23, 15 rebounds, 3 blocks to help Stanford beat Cal State Northridge 88-79 in opener

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud had 23 points, 15 rebounds, three blocks and two steals, Michael Jones scored 20 points and Stanford scored the final 13 points Monday night to beat Cal State Northridge 88-79 in the season opener for both teams.

Brandon Angel added 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Stanford.

Keonte Jones converted a traditional three-point play with 2:59 remaining that gave Northridge a four-point lead. The Matadors, however, went 0 for 4 from the field with two turnovers the rest of the way as Stanford took control.

Raynaud put back his own miss 16 seconds later and Jones followed with a 3-pointer that made it 80-79 with 2:20 left and the Cardinal led the rest of the way.

De’Sean Allen-Eikens led Northridge with 22 points and eight rebounds. Dearon Tucker scored 12 points and Jasman Sangha added 11.

Stanford shot just 43% from the field, compared to 48% by the Matadors, but made 19 of 25 from the free-throw line, where Northridge hit just 6 of 10.

