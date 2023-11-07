Pope’s 28 lead UCSD over Denver 95-87 in season opener

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryce Pope’s 28 points helped UCSD defeat Denver 95-87 in the season opener for both schools on Monday.

Pope shot 10 for 21 (5 for 11 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Tritons. Francis Nwaokorie added 21 points while going 9 of 11 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and they also had three blocks. Hayden Gray shot 6 of 12 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding five assists and four steals.

The Pioneers were led by Touko Tainamo, who recorded 31 points and 18 rebounds. Denver also got 23 points from Tommy Bruner. DeAndre Craig also put up 11 points and four assists.

NEXT UP

UCSD plays San Diego at home on Saturday, and Denver hosts Cal Poly on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.