Robinson runs for 2 TDs, Cordeiro passes for 2 more as San Jose State beats Hawaii 35-0

HONOLULU (AP) — Kairee Robinson ran 17 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns, Quali Conley added 73 yards rushing, including a 5-yard touchdown, and San Jose State beat Hawaii 35-0 Saturday night.

San Jose State (4-5, 3-2 Mountain West Conference) held an opponent scoreless for the first time in more than a decade, dating to a 24-0 win over Sacramento State on Aug. 29, 2013.

Chevan Cordeiro — who played at Honolulu’s Saint Louis High School and then Hawaii, where he was a captain, before transferring to San Jose State prior to last season — completed 16 of 26 passes for 251 yards for the Spartans and threw two touchdown passes to Nick Nash, who finished with six receptions for 86 yards.

Brayden Schager was 17-of-29 passing for 132 yards with an interception for Hawaii (2-7, 0-4).

San Jose State finished with 468 total yards and limited the Rainbow Warriors to 210.

