Flores scores twice, Steele has 90-yard fumble return for TD in Northern Arizona’s 38-21 win

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Angel Flores scored twice, George Steele returned a fumble 90 yards for the go-ahead score and Northern Arizona defeated UC Davis 38-21 on Saturday.

Steele’s touchdown gave the Lumberjacks (3-5, 3-2 Big Sky Conference) a 17-10 lead in the second quarter and Flores threw a 21-yard TD pass to Hendrix Johnson in the third quarter to make it 24-13. Chase Belcher threw back to Flores for a 23-yard score in the fourth.

Flores passed for 109 yards and ran for 80 more, including a 7-yard TD for the game’s final points. NAU’s Eloi Kwete had 1.5 sacks in setting a school career record of 25.

Miles Hastings was 27-of-46 passing for 327 yards with two touchdowns but also three interceptions for the Aggies. Trent Tompkins had eight catches for 148 yards and a score and had 231 all-purpose yards. Chaz Davis had 120 yards on eight catches with a score. Lan Larison rushed for 101 yards on 24 carries.

The Aggies (4-4, 2-3), ranked 25th in the FCS coaches poll, outgained NAU 476-289 but had four turnovers that led to 13 Lumberjack points.

