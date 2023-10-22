Nevada breaks 16-game losing streak, beats San Diego State 6-0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brandon Talton kicked two field goals Saturday night and Nevada beat San Diego 6-0 to snap a 16-game losing streak and record the Wolf Pack’s first shutout in more than a 12 years.

Nevada (1-6, 1-2 Mountain West), which lost 10 in a row to close last season, won its first conference game since a 52-10 win at Colorado State on Nov. 27, 2021 and held an opponent scoreless for the first time since a 37-0 win over UNLV on Oct. 8, 2011.

Talton, who missed from 48 yards in the third and fourth quarters, made a 37-yard field goal midway with 7:03 left in the first quarter and a 39-yarder as time expired in the first half to make it 6-0.

Jack Browning missed a 34-yard field goal-attempt in the second quarter for the Aztecs.

The Wolf Pack had just 242 total yard but limited San Diego State (3-5, 1-3) to 204, just 47 yards passing.

The Aztecs were held scoreless for the first time since a 27-0 loss to Ohio on Dec. 19, 2018.

