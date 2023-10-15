Blood throws 3 TD passes, Howard returns opening kick for TD; Southern beats Lincoln (CA) 45-18

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Harold Blood threw three touchdown passes, Jailon Howard returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and Southern never trailed Saturday as the Jaguars beat Lincoln (CA) 45-18.

Blood completed 19 of 28 for 329 yards, including a 98-yard touchdown to Darren Morris in the fourth quarter.

Gary Quarles scored on a 9-yard run midway through the first quarter, Kendric Rhymes added a TD run from 2-yards out and Blood connected with George Qualls Jr. for an 11-yard touchdown that made it 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Otis Weah scored on a 7-yard run before TJ Goodwin threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Teriq Phillips that cut the deficit to 28-12 at halftime but Blood hit Rhymes for a 44-yard TD with 11:55 to go in the third quarter and Lincoln got no closer.

Goodwin was 19-of-34 passing for 135 yards, including an 11-yard touchdown to Weah in the third quarter. Weah finished with 75 yards rushing on 15 carries and six receptions for 30 yards.

Quarles finished with 14 carries for 92 yards for Southern (3-3).

Lincoln, which is unaffiliated with the NCAA and NAIA, is 0-8 this season.

