Sherrod’s third touchdown run lifts Fresno State over Utah State 37-32

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Malik Sherrod rushed for 129 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, and Fresno State rallied to beat Utah State 37-32 after blowing an 11-point, fourth-quarter lead on Friday night.

Sherrod gave Fresno State (6-1, 2-1 Mountain West Conference) the lead for good on an 11-yard run with 2:19 left to play.

Utah State (3-4, 1-2), which trailed 28-17 heading into the final quarter, used Cooper Legas’ 43-yard scoring strike to Terrell Vaughn and Rahsul Faison’s 24-yard touchdown run to take a 32-31 lead with 4:42 remaining.

Logan Fife completed 22 of 39 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs. Sherrod did his damage on 23 carries. Tre Watson caught five passes for 76 yards and two scores.

Legas finished with 363 yards on 23-of-39 passing with three touchdowns and two interceptions for the Aggies. Jalen Royals finished with seven receptions for 125 yards and two scores. Vaughn caught seven passes for 119 yards.

Fresno State put together a 14-play, 98-yard drive on its second possession, grabbing a 7-0 lead on Sherrod’s 5-yard touchdown run. Utah State answered with a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with Legas’ 29-yard touchdown pass to Royals to tie it at 7-all after one quarter.

The Bulldogs moved back in front on a 7-yard scoring toss from Fife to Watson with 2:45 left before halftime. That was enough time for Legas to fire a 52-yard scoring strike to Royals to knot the score at 14 at halftime.

The Aggies grabbed a 17-14 lead on Elliott Nimrod’s 37-yard field goal. Fresno State answered with Sherrod’s 46-yard touchdown run and wide receiver Jaelen Gill’s 19-yard TD pass to Watson to take a 28-17 lead after three quarters.

