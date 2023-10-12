No. 10 USC looks for marquee win at No. 21 Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — USC (6-0, 4-0 Pac-12) at Notre Dame (5-2), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Notre Dame by 2 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Notre Dame 48–37–5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

No. 10 USC will look for its first win in Notre Dame Stadium since 2011. However, the Trojans got the better of the Irish last year, winning 38-27 inside the LA Memorial Coliseum in the regular-season finale. USC is desperate for its first marquee victory of the season. Thus far, their 6-0 start includes one game against a team with a winning record. The combined record of their opponents is 10-24. No. 21 Notre Dame has lost two of its last three games, each coming against teams ranked in the AP top 25. The offense, in particular, has struggled, scoring just 18.3 points per game during that stretch. It’ll be up to sixth-year quarterback Sam Hartman to help the Irish bounce back from a midseason skid.

KEY MATCHUP

Even with Notre Dame’s top-five pass defense, the best thing the Irish can do is move the ball efficiently and limit Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams’ opportunity to score. That’ll only happen if the Irish find success on the ground with Audric Estimé and its stable of other running backs. Estimé is third in the nation with 692 rush yards to go along with seven touchdowns and 6.6 yards per attempt. Still, the 230-pound back was shut down last weekend against Louisville, carrying the ball 10 times for just 20 yards.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USC: WR Brendan Rice is in the midst of a breakout season. Through seven games, he’s lived up to the name of his father, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, by snagging 21 receptions for 434 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns (T-6th in FBS). He’s come on as of late with at least four receptions and 81 yards in each of the last three contests to go along with four scores.

Notre Dame: CB Ben Morrison was named an AP preseason second-team All-American after securing six interceptions in his freshman campaign last year. This fall, opposing quarterbacks are weary of throwing his way, but he still has five pass breakups and a pick.

FACTS & FIGURES

Saturday will mark the 94th matchup between these two storied programs. … Due to NCAA sanctions, USC vacated a 2005 victory over the Irish, while Notre Dame vacated back-to-back wins against the Men of Troy from 2012 and 2013. … The two programs are tied for first with seven Heisman Trophy winners each. … Saturday will mark the 35th time Notre Dame and USC meet where both are ranked.

