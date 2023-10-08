McCoy runs for 1 TD, passes for another, FCS No. 3 Idaho beats Cal Poly 42-14

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Gevani McCoy ran for a touchdown and passed for another score, wide receiver Hayden Hatten threw his second touchdown pass of the season and Idaho beat Cal Poly 42-14 Saturday night.

Idaho (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, has won three games in a row — including wins over then-No. 4 Sacramento State and then-No. 19 Eastern Washington — since a 31-17 loss at California on Sept. 16.

Anthony Woods ripped off a 40-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and McCoy hit Hatten for a 19-yard gain to set up a 6-yard touchdown run by McCoy that made it 7-0 with 12:42 left in the first quarter. Jake Cox caught a 6-yard TD pass from McCoy early in the second quarter before a trick play gave the Vandals a three-touchdown lead.

Running back Nick Romano took a direct shotgun snap and handed the ball to McCoy, who pitched it to Hatten coming the other way. Hatten, on the run to his right, launched a perfectly-placed ball to Jordan Dwyer, who made a contested catch — despite a defensive pass interference penalty — in the front of the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown that made it 21-0 with 4:33 left in the first half.

Bo Kelly was 24-of-45 passing for 262 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Cal Poly (2-4. 0-3).

