Clear
60.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

McCoy runs for 1 TD, passes for another, FCS No. 3 Idaho beats Cal Poly 42-14

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Gevani McCoy ran for a touchdown and passed for another score, wide receiver Hayden Hatten threw his second touchdown pass of the season and Idaho beat Cal Poly 42-14 Saturday night.

Idaho (5-1, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked No. 3 in the FCS coaches poll, has won three games in a row — including wins over then-No. 4 Sacramento State and then-No. 19 Eastern Washington — since a 31-17 loss at California on Sept. 16.

Anthony Woods ripped off a 40-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and McCoy hit Hatten for a 19-yard gain to set up a 6-yard touchdown run by McCoy that made it 7-0 with 12:42 left in the first quarter. Jake Cox caught a 6-yard TD pass from McCoy early in the second quarter before a trick play gave the Vandals a three-touchdown lead.

Running back Nick Romano took a direct shotgun snap and handed the ball to McCoy, who pitched it to Hatten coming the other way. Hatten, on the run to his right, launched a perfectly-placed ball to Jordan Dwyer, who made a contested catch — despite a defensive pass interference penalty — in the front of the end zone for a 32-yard touchdown that made it 21-0 with 4:33 left in the first half.

Bo Kelly was 24-of-45 passing for 262 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Cal Poly (2-4. 0-3).

___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 