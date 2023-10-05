No. 13 Washington State looks to continue momentum with key Pac-12 contest at UCLA View Photo

No. 13 Washington State (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) at UCLA (3-1, 0-1), Saturday, 3 p.m. ET (Pac-12 Network)

Line: UCLA by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: UCLA leads 41-20-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams are coming off their bye week, but in different straits. After a 38-35 win over Oregon State, Washington State is one of four teams in the Pac-12 that remain unbeaten and has the nation’s second-ranked passing offense. UCLA is trying to bounce back after a loss at Utah on Sept. 22 when it didn’t score until late in the fourth quarter. This is the first time the Cougars and Bruins have met since their 2019 meeting in Pullman, Washington, which remains one of the craziest games in Pac-12 history. UCLA trailed 49-17 in the third quarter before it outscored Washington State 50-14 in the final 19 minutes. Demetric Felton caught a 15 yard TD pass from Dorian Thompson-Robinson with 67 seconds remaining to give the Bruins a 67-63 victory.

KEY MATCHUP

Washington State’s passing attack against UCLA’s defense. Led by senior QB Cam Ward, the Cougars are one of two teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision averaging more than 400 passing yards per game (404.5). Washington State had two receivers over 150 yards two weeks ago in its win at Oregon State (Kyle Williams 174 and Josh Kelly 159). The Bruins are allowing only 11 points per game, which leads the Pac-12, and are one of two teams in the conference holding opponents under 200 passing yards per game (186.0).

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State: Ward’s 141 pass attempts are the most in the nation without an interception this season. Eight of his 13 passing touchdowns have come in the past two games. He also has a pair of 400-yard games this season, including 404 two weeks ago at Oregon State.

UCLA: RB Carson Steele is the only Bruins player to have a rushing and receiving TD this season. He rushed for at least 75 yards in the first three games but was held to 29 yards on 11 carries against Utah.

FACTS & FIGURES

The last five meetings have been decided by one score. … Washington State is making its first trip to the Rose Bowl since 2015. … Jake Dickert is the first Cougars coach since Gus Welch in 1919-20 to start 3-0 in each of their first two full seasons. … The Cougars have not won four straight true road games since the end of the 2002 season. … UCLA is averaging 40.1 points and 505 yards per game during home games since the start of last season. … The Bruins are looking to break a three-game losing streak against ranked opponents.

By The Associated Press