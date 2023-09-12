Clear
DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy agree to a contract extension through June 2027

By AP News
CHICAGO (AP) — DePaul and athletic director DeWayne Peevy have agreed to a contract extension through June 2027, the school announced Tuesday.

A longtime college athletics administrator, Peevy was hired in August 2020. The extension comes after the school recently announced plans for an on-campus basketball practice facility that it hopes will lift its long struggling men’s program and help its women’s team remain successful. The school also plans to give other athletic facilities an extensive makeover.

Peevy spent 12 years prior to his arrival at DePaul in Kentucky’s athletic department, going from a role in media relations to deputy athletic director, and oversaw the Wildcats’ powerhouse basketball program. He was the SEC’s media relations director before that.

