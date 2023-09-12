Clear
75.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Alabama walk-on football player arrested on sodomy charge

By AP News

WEAVER, Ala. (AP) — A walk-on member of the Alabama football team has been arrested on a charge of second-degree sodomy involving a juvenile female.

Antonio Ross, 19, a freshman defensive back with the 10th-ranked Crimson Tide, was arrested at his home in Weaver on Monday after being indicted by a Calhoun County grand jury. Ross was released from Calhoun County Jail on Monday on $50,000 bond.

“Tonio Ross is no longer part of the program and has been removed from campus,” Alabama said in a statement.

The case was initially reported to and investigated by the Anniston Police Department. The juvenile, whose name and age were not released, was interviewed at Calhoun County Children’s Advocacy Center.

An attorney for Ross wasn’t immediately able to be contacted.

Ross did not see action in the Tide’s first two games.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 