Martinez gets No. 16 Oregon State going in 55-7 win over UC Davis

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Damien Martinez ran for a 64-yard touchdown on Oregon State’s first offensive play, setting the tone in the 16th-ranked Beavers’ 55-7 victory over UC Davis on Saturday.

Silas Bolden had a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 22-yard scoring reception in the second quarter as Oregon State (2-0) extended its 14-0 first-quarter lead to 38-0 at halftime.

In his second start for the Beavers, DJ Uiagalelei completed 8 of 13 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns and ran for a score. He did not play in the second half. The Clemson transfer has accounted for five touchdown passes and three rushing scores in two games.

Lan Larison had a 38-yard run on the game’s opening drive for the Aggies (1-1), but that accounted for the majority of their offensive production in the first half. The drive ended when linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold Jr. intercepted Miles Hastings’ tipped pass, and Oregon State scored on the next play.

The Beavers had 450 total yards to 166 for UC Davis, which scored a touchdown with 5:06 remaining to avoid a shutout.

It was the fifth career meeting between Oregon State and UC Davis, and first since 1930. The Beavers are 5-0 in the series.

PAC-12 TIES

UC Davis coach Dan Hawkins was head coach at Colorado from 2006-10 after spending the previous five seasons at Boise State. Hawkins is in his seventh season at his alma mater.

NEW LOOK STADIUM

This was the first game at the $161 million west side remodel at Reser Stadium. Capacity is 35,548 with the potential for 36,000 with standing room.

THE TAKEWAY

UC Davis: The Aggies of the Big Sky Conference, who were ranked No. 14 in this week’s FCS poll, stepped up in class against a Power 5 opponent and were overmatched.

Oregon State: The Beavers dominated a ranked, lower-division opponent. Uiagalelei has been effective thus far and gives Oregon State a dual threat at quarterback, along with freshman backup Aidan Chiles. The Beavers led the Pac-12 in total defense last season and have served notice early in 2023 that this could be a formidable unit once again.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Oregon State likely will hold steady in next week’s rankings.

UP NEXT

UC Davis: Hosts Southern Utah on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Oregon State: Hosts San Diego State on Saturday, Sept. 16

By GARY HOROWITZ

Associated Press