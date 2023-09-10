Colorado Mesa, helped by lineman’s touchdown pass, defeats San Diego in overtime

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Gavin Herberg threw for the go-ahead touchdown in overtime and Division II Colorado Mesa defeated San Diego 28-21 on Saturday in a game that included a touchdown pass by Colorado Mesa offensive lineman Cooper Mumford.

Herberg connected with Trevin Edwards for a 25-yard touchdown pass on the first play of overtime. On San Diego’s overtime possession, the Mavericks’ Levi Krebs sacked Dom Nankil on a third-and-8 play and Nankil threw incomplete on fourth down.

Colorado Mesa scored first when Mumford, a 275-pound freshman, picked up a fumble in the backfield, started to run with it, then hit Keenan Brown with a short pass for a 9-yard touchdown.

Dom Nankil threw three touchdown passes in regulation for the Toreros (0-2). After falling behind 14-0, Nankil threw touchdown passes of 17 yards to Elijah Johnson and 7 yards to Isaiah Williams, tying the score at 14.

Herberg then hit Noah Sarria for 84 yards and a touchdown before Nankil tied it again with a 22-yard pass to Josh Heverly with 1:07 left in regulation.

Herberg completed 9 of 16 passes for 180 yards and Sarria had two receptions for 104 yards for the Mavericks (1-1).

Nankil completed 16 of 35 for 174 yards and Williams had 161 yards rushing on 32 carries.

San Diego continues to play short-handed after as many as half of the team’s players are on indefinite suspension for an alleged hazing incident last month.

—-

https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll