Sam Huard throws for 364 yards in Cal Poly debut and Paul Wulff gets 1st win as Mustangs’ head coach

By AP News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Sam Huard threw for 364 yards and a touchdown in his Cal Poly debut to direct a 27-10 victory over San Diego on Saturday that gave Paul Wulff his first win as the Mustangs’ head coach.

Huard, a transfer from Washington, connected with Carlton Brown, who went 37 yards after the catch to the USD 3-yard line for an 87-yard completion. Two plays later Huard threw a 1-yard score to Tyrece Fairly-Diyem and the Mustangs led 17-3 at halftime.

A 48-yard pick-6 by Ruben Lopez cut the lead to seven, but Noah Serna’s 45-yard field goal and a late 18-yard touchdown run by Mark Biggins secured the win. It was the first touchdown for Biggins, a fifth-year senior.

The game marked the debut of new Toreros head coach Brandon Moore, who was the Division-II coach of the year last season at Colorado School of Mines.

