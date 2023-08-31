No. 18 Oregon State opens a season of high expectations at San Jose State

No. 18 Oregon State (0-0) at San Jose State (1-0), Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Oregon State by 16 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Oregon State leads 4-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Beavers open the season with high expectations after winning 10 games last season under coach Jonathan Smith, including the last four. Oregon State is looking to get off to a fast start with three games against non-power conference teams. The Spartans lost their opener 56-28 at No. 6 USC and are looking to snap a nine-game losing streak against ranked teams since beating Fresno State in 2013.

KEY MATCHUP

Oregon State secondary against San Jose State WR Nick Nash. The converted QB had a big season debut with six catches for 89 yards and three touchdowns. Nash caught just 11 passes his first four seasons and will test the Beavers defensive backs led by Ryan Cooper Jr. Cooper had 13 passes defensed last season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon State: QB DJ Uiagalelei. The Clemson transfer is set for his debut with the Beavers. Uiagalelei started 28 games in his three seasons at Clemson and threw for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns last season. But shaky play late in the season led to Uiagalelei being benched.

San Jose State: QB Chevan Cordeiro went 21 for 38 for 198 yards, three TDs and no interceptions in the season opener. He also ran for 52 yards against USC. It was his sixth game with at least three TD passes and no INTs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oregon State has won the last four meetings and its last loss to San Jose State was in 1982. … The Beavers are ranked in the preseason for the fourth time since 1969 with their No. 18 ranking their highest since they were 11th in 2001. … Oregon State had lost six straight season openers before beating Boise State 34-17 last year. … The Spartans have lost 16 straight games vs. Pac-12 teams since beating Stanford in 2006. … San Jose State is 1-30 since 2001 against ranked opponents. … The Spartans went 6-0 at home last season for their most home wins since going 6-1 in 2006.

