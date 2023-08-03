American star Chloe Dygert romps to individual pursuit title at cycling world championships View Photo

American cyclist Chloe Dygert romped to the individual pursuit world title on Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland. The 26-year-old from Indiana was so far ahead of defending champion Franziska Brausse in the finals that she passed the German on the final lap of the race. Dygert has overcome a career-threatening injury and several other issues the past few years to return to the top of the sport. In other events, Germany won the women’s team sprint with a world-record time with Britain second and China third, and William Tidball of Britain won the men’s scratch race with Kazushige Kuboki of Japan second and Belgium’s Tuur Dens third.

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer