Clear
86.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

American star Chloe Dygert romps to individual pursuit title at cycling world championships

By AP News
USA's Chloe Dygert celebrates winning gold in the Women's Elite Individual Pursuit on day one of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome, Glasgow, Scotland, Thursday Aug. 3, 2023. (Tim Goode/PA via AP)

American star Chloe Dygert romps to individual pursuit title at cycling world championships

Photo Icon View Photo

American cyclist Chloe Dygert romped to the individual pursuit world title on Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland. The 26-year-old from Indiana was so far ahead of defending champion Franziska Brausse in the finals that she passed the German on the final lap of the race. Dygert has overcome a career-threatening injury and several other issues the past few years to return to the top of the sport. In other events, Germany won the women’s team sprint with a world-record time with Britain second and China third, and William Tidball of Britain won the men’s scratch race with Kazushige Kuboki of Japan second and Belgium’s Tuur Dens third.

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 