Los Angeles hosts New York after Ogwumike’s 25-point showing

New York Liberty (18-5, 11-3 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (9-15, 6-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the New York Liberty after Nneka Ogwumike scored 25 points in the Los Angeles Sparks’ 81-68 victory over the Indiana Fever.

The Sparks have gone 7-6 at home. Los Angeles allows 81.7 points and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Liberty are 8-2 on the road. New York leads the WNBA with 29.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Breanna Stewart averaging 8.0.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogwumike is averaging 20.3 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Stewart is averaging 23.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Liberty. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 76.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points per game.

Liberty: 8-2, averaging 90.2 points, 38.0 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Liberty: Stefanie Dolson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press