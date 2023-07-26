Los Angeles takes on Indiana for out-of-conference game

Indiana Fever (6-16, 4-9 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (7-15, 6-10 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Sparks take on the Indiana Fever in non-conference action.

The Sparks have gone 6-6 in home games. Los Angeles is sixth in the WNBA allowing 82.5 points per game while holding opponents to 46.5% shooting.

The Fever are 5-10 in road games. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The won in the last matchup on July 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is scoring 19.6 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Sparks. Jordin Canada is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

NaLyssa Smith is averaging 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 14.8 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 77.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Fever: 1-9, averaging 81.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.8 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Karlie Samuelson: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Fever: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press