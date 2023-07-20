Los Angeles visits Minnesota following Collier’s 35-point showing

Los Angeles Sparks (7-13, 6-8 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-12, 7-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE : Lynx -3.5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Los Angeles Sparks after Napheesa Collier scored 35 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 82-73 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Lynx’s record in Western Conference games is 7-6. Minnesota has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sparks are 6-8 in conference games. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference scoring 78.5 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on June 21 the Lynx won 67-61 led by 26 points from Collier, while Nneka Ogwumike scored 20 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 21.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Ogwumike is averaging 19.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Karlie Samuelson is averaging 7.9 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 75.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Rachel Banham: out (thumb), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press