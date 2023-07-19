Los Angeles visits Minnesota after Collier’s 35-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (7-13, 6-8 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (9-12, 7-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Los Angeles Sparks after Napheesa Collier scored 35 points in the Minnesota Lynx’s 82-73 loss to the Atlanta Dream.

The Lynx are 7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 18.7 assists per game led by Lindsay Allen averaging 4.3.

The Sparks have gone 6-8 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is seventh in the WNBA allowing 82.2 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Lynx won the last matchup 67-61 on June 21. Collier scored 26 points to help lead the Lynx to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is scoring 21.9 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Lynx. Kayla McBride is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 19.8 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Sparks. Azura Stevens is averaging 10.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 6-4, averaging 81.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.5 points per game.

Sparks: 2-8, averaging 75.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Jessica Shepard: out (illness), Tiffany Mitchell: out (wrist), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Sparks: Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Lexie Brown: out (illness), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press