Clear
105.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Wimbledon 2023: Here is what you need to know before play begins Monday

By AP News
Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, takes part in a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships at Wimbledon, in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The Wimbledon Tennis championships start on July 3. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Wimbledon 2023: Here is what you need to know before play begins Monday

Photo Icon View Photo

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Play in the year’s third Grand Slam tournament is set to begin at Wimbledon. Novak Djokovic will participate in the first match at Centre Court on Monday as the defending men’s champion. He has won the grass-court event four times in a row and seven overall. Djokovic is coming off his men’s record 23rd major trophy at the French Open last month and will aim to get No. 24 over the next fortnight. Elena Rybakina is the reigning women’s champion at Wimbledon and will play her first match on Tuesday. Players from Russia and Belarus are back in the brackets after being banned by the All England Club a year ago over the war in Ukraine.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Fire Alert