Travelers says changes are coming to TPC River Highlands after complaints over low scores

By AP News
Keegan Bradley celebrates winning the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Changes will be made to the TPC River Highlands after record low scoring last week during the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship. Travelers Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Andy Bessette told The Associated Press on Wednesday that officials at the club, which is owned by the tour, are already looking at modifications to the course to make it more difficult next year. Keegan Bradley shot a tournament-record total of 23-under 257, a shot better than Kenny Perry’s previous record from 2009. There were eight rounds of 62 or better during a week in which the greens remained soft.

By PAT EATON-ROBB
AP Sports Writer

