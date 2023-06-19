Clear
Los Angeles plays conference rival Minnesota

By AP News

Minnesota Lynx (3-7, 2-4 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (5-5, 4-5 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Los Angeles and Minnesota will play on Tuesday.

Los Angeles finished 7-11 at home and 6-12 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Sparks averaged 8.6 steals, 3.9 blocks and 13.8 turnovers per game last season.

Minnesota went 8-10 in Western Conference games and 14-22 overall during the 2022-23 season. The Lynx averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 11.6 second chance points and 26.8 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: Lexie Brown: out (illness), Layshia Clarendon: out (foot), Chiney Ogwumike: out (foot), Nia Clouden: out (knee), Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

Lynx: Aerial Powers: out (ankle), Diamond Miller: out (ankle), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

