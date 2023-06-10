Mostly Cloudy
Los Angeles heads to Minnesota for conference showdown

By AP News

Los Angeles Sparks (3-3, 3-3 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (1-6, 0-3 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams.

Minnesota finished 8-10 in Western Conference games and 7-11 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Lynx averaged 82.4 points per game last season, 15.2 from the free throw line and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles finished 13-23 overall last season while going 6-12 in Western Conference action. The Sparks averaged 17.8 points off of turnovers, 9.2 second chance points and 21.1 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: Diamond Miller: out (ankle), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

Sparks: Jasmine Thomas: out (knee), Katie Lou Samuelson: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

