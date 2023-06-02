Arkansas beats Santa Clara 13-6 in regional opener

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Kendall Diggs had a three-run single in a five-run fourth inning and top-seeded Arkansas never looked back in a 13-6 victory over Santa Clara to begin the Fayetteville Regional on Friday.

Arkansas (42-16), ranked third in the coaches poll, rallied to take the lead for good in the fourth. Parker Rowland drove in the first run with a single. No. 9 hitter John Bolton tied the game with a sacrifice fly and Diggs’ drove in the final three runs with a two-out single to put the Razorbacks up 5-2.

The Razorbacks broke the game open with a five-run sixth. Tavian Josenberger homered following a leaoff single by Bolton to drive in the first two runs. The final three runs scored when reliever Blake Hammond plunked Caleb Cali — the first batter he faced — to load the bases before issuing three straight walks with two outs.

Will McEntire (8-3) pitched five innings in relief to get the win for the Razorbacks. He allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk.

Skylar Hales (6-5) took the loss for Santa Clara (35-19). He worked two innings, yielding four runs on five hits and a walk.

Arkansas will play the winner of the second game of the regional on Saturday. Santa Clara will play in an elimination game earlier in the day.

