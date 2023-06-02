Sandercock, Mudge lead Florida State past Oklahoma State 8-0 in Women’s College World Series View Photo

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kathryn Sandercock threw five scoreless innings, Kaley Mudge hit a three-run homer and No. 3 seed Florida State defeated No. 6 seed Oklahoma State 8-0 in six innings Thursday night in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams.

A game that started late because of lightning was delayed another two hours in the third inning for lightning and rain. It was reminiscent of the previous World Series game between the teams in 2021 that ended at 2:20 a.m. local time because a rain delay pushed back the start time. Sandercock got the win in that game, too. This time, Sandercock gave up four hits and struck out four.

The game between No. 15 seed Utah and No. 7 seed Washington that was supposed to follow the Oklahoma State-Florida State game was moved from Thursday night to midday Friday.

Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell, who like Sandercock was a National Fastpitch Coaches Association second-team All-American, started and threw two innings. She gave up one hit and two runs for the Cowgirls (46-15).

Michaela Edenfield’s two-run blast in the first off Maxwell gave Florida State (56-9) a 2-0 lead. Mudge’s shot in the fourth after the delay made it 7-0, and the Seminoles closed it out in the sixth.

