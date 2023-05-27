Arizona advances to Pac-12 title game with 14-4 romp over Stanford

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chase Davis and Tommy Splaine combined for six hits and nine RBIs and Arizona pounded top-seeded Stanford 14-4 in a seven-inning semifinal of the Pac-12 Tournament on Friday night.

The eighth-seeded Wildcats (33-23) will play No. 6 seed Oregon in the championship game on Saturday.

Stanford (38-16), ranked fifth in the coaches poll, jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run home run by Tommy Troy.

Arizona answered with an eight-run second inning.

Mason White led off with a home run. Tony Bullard and Splaine followed with back-to-back doubles to tie it at 2-all. Nik McClaughry’s infield single gave the Wildcats the lead. Davis followed with a two-run single, Kiko Romero added a sacrifice fly and Splaine drilled a two-run double in his second at-bat of the inning to push the lead to 8-2.

Davis added a grand slam in a five-run fifth inning and the Wildcats led 13-3 en route to the mercy-rule victory.

Bradon Zastrow (6-5) went the distance for Arizona. He allowed four runs on 10 hits, striking out five.

Quinn Mathews was saddled with the loss for Stanford after allowing eight runs on six hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings.

___

AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25