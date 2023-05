CLEVELAND (AP) — Minnesota’s Alex Kirilloff broke up a no-hit bid by Cleveland’s Cal Quantrill with a two-out single in the seventh inning. and the Guardians lead 2-0. Kirilloff hit a 1-0 changeup over second baseman Andrés Giménez, who attempted to make a leaping catch. The ball was picked up by right fielder Will Brennan. Quantrill is a 28-year-old right-hander and a son of former major league pitcher Paul Quantrill.