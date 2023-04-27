Notre Dame transfer QB Buchner commits to Alabama and Rees View Photo

Notre Dame transfer quarterback Tyler Buchner has committed to Alabama, where he will be reunited with former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“Sometimes life brings opportunities that are beyond anything you can imagine and that is what has happened today,” Buchner said Thursday in a Twitter post. “I have committed to play football for the University of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban.”

Buchner, entering his third college season, began last year as Notre Dame’s starting QB but injured his shoulder in Week 2 against Marshall and missed the rest of the regular season.

He returned to lead the Fighting Irish to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina.

In two seasons with the Irish, the former four-star recruit from California has thrown six touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He also has run for seven scores and 459 yards.

Rees, who recruited Buchner, left his alma mater to take the same job at Alabama earlier this year.

Alabama completed spring practice last weekend with no clear front-runner in a quarterback competition that include third-year player Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and two freshmen.

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer