Oregon State AD Barnes hospitalized in Fresno, California

By AP News

Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes was hospitalized Saturday night after experiencing what the school described as a medical event while attending an awards ceremony at Fresno State, the university said.

in a statement Saturday night, the school said Barnes was receiving medical care at a Fresno, California, hospital, but provided no details of his condition.

“Scott Barnes is a dear friend, trusted colleague and incredibly loved man across the Oregon State and Pac-12 families and the entire college sports community,” the Pac-12 said in a statement Sunday. “Our thoughts are with Scott and his family at this time.”

Barnes, 60, is a former Fresno State basketball player and was at the school to receive an award. He has been AD at Oregon State since 2016 after previous stints at Pittsburgh and Utah State.

By The Associated Press

