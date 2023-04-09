Partly Cloudy
Masters Live Updates | Koepka up by 2 entering final round

By AP News
Tiger Woods hits from the fairway on the 15th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Brooks Koepka is 18 holes away from winning his fifth major championship and striking a blow for LIV golf. The 32-year-old Koepka holds a two-stroke lead over Spain’s Jon Rahm entering the final round of the weather-delayed Masters. Koepka shot 73 for the third round and is a 11 under for the tournament. Rahm also posted a 73 for the round that started on Saturday prior to being suspended because of weather. Norway’s Viktor Hovland made five straight birdies on the back nine to fight his way back into contention at 8 under, three shots back. The final round begins at 12:30 p.m. with players going off holes No. 1 and 10 in twosomes. Koepka and Rahm will be in the final pairing.

